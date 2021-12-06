Sudanese protest military coup, deal that reinstated PM

By SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — Thousands of Sudanese have taken to the streets in the capital of Khartoum and other cities. They are the latest protests against the October military coup and subsequent deal that reinstated Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok. Footage circulated on social media purportedly showed demonstrators marching Monday in different locations in Khartoum and its sister city of Omdurman. There were also protests in in other cities including Kassala, Sennar and Port Sudan. The Sudanese military seized power Oct. 25, dissolving the transitional government and arresting dozens of officials and politicians. The takeover upended a fragile planned transition to democratic rule.