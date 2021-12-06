Saudi crown prince heads to Oman on tour of Gulf Arab states

By ABDULLAH AL-SHIHRI and AYA BATRAWY

Associated Press

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Saudi Arabia’s crown prince is heading to Oman, the first stop of a tour of Gulf Arab states that will see him meet neighboring rulers and allies. The tour comes ahead of the upcoming annual Gulf Cooperation Council meeting of rulers, and as Saudi Arabia and other Arab states in the Persian Gulf watch closely Iran’s return to negotiations with world powers aimed at reviving its tattered nuclear deal. Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to Oman on Monday coincides with a flurry of other diplomatic meetings in the region, including the Turkish president’s visit to ally Qatar and a high-ranking security official from the UAE’s visit to Iran.