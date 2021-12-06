Polish prime minister defends meeting of European populists

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has defended a recent meeting of European populist leaders by saying that his government is seeking allies in its challenge of what he called a “centralized Europe.” Morawiecki also distanced himself Monday from comments by France’s Marine Le Pen who said that Poland’s neighbor Ukraine belongs to Russia’s sphere of influence. The comments go against the basic tenets of Poland’s foreign policy. Morawiecki was reacting to criticism of the meeting hosted Saturday in Warsaw by Poland’s ruling conservative party.