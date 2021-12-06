Pence’s former top aide cooperating with Jan. 6 panel

By MARY CLARE JALONICK and JILL COLVIN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The former chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence is cooperating with the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, according to a person familiar with the matter. Marc Short was at the Capitol on Jan. 6 and accompanied Pence as he fled his post presiding over the Senate and hid from rioters who were calling for his hanging. Short is cooperating with the panel after receiving a subpoena, according to the person, who was granted anonymity to discuss the private interview. As Pence’s top aide, Short was also present for several White House meetings ahead of the insurrection.