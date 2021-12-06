New York City poised to give voting rights to noncitizens

By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — In New York City, long a beacon for immigrants, noncitizens are about to win an important civic duty: The right to vote. New York is poised to become the largest U.S. city to give access to the ballot box to those with green cards or legally authorized to work in the country. The City Council is expected to ratify the measure this week, allowing some 800,000 noncitizens to help pick mayors, borough presidents and city council members. Mayor Bill de Blasio has concerns about the legislation, but says he won’t veto it. Noncitizens still couldn’t vote for president, members of Congress or in state elections that pick the governor, judges and legislators.