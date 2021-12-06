Hawaii leaders call on Navy to suspend fuel tank operations

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii’s governor and congressional delegation have called on the Navy to suspend operations at World War II era fuel tank farm that sits above an aquifer that supplies water to urban Honolulu. The call from the elected leaders comes as Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro is set to hold a news conference Monday afternoon at Pearl Harbor to discuss the ongoing crisis concerning tap water at Pearl Harbor. The Navy last week said a water sample from one of its wells showed the presence of petroleum. The Navy’s water system serves about 93,000 people. Nearly 1,000 military households complained about their tap water smelling like fuel or of ailments like stomach cramps and vomiting.