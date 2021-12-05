Solomon Islands leader faces no-confidence vote after riots

By NICK PERRY

Associated Press

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Lawmakers in the Solomon Islands are debating whether they still have confidence in the prime minister, after rioters last month set fire to buildings and looted stores in the capital. Many businesses remained closed in Honiara ahead of the vote over concerns that violence could erupt again, leading to an eerie calm. Troops and police from Australia, Papua New Guinea, Fiji and New Zealand are helping keep the peace at the request of the Solomon Islands government. The riots grew from a peaceful protest that highlighted long-simmering regional rivalries, economic problems and concerns about the country’s increasing links with China.