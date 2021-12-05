Japan’s Kirin seeks arbitration to help end Myanmar venture

BANGKOK (AP) — Japanese beverage giant Kirin Holdings is seeking commercial arbitration in a dispute over unwinding its joint venture brewery in Myanmar. The company said Monday in a statement that it filed for arbitration in Singapore against Myanma Economic Holdings Plc, a state-owned company, to end their venture Myanmar Brewery. MEHL has filed for liquidation of the venture, which Kirin said violated the joint venture agreement and was an “unjustified motion.” Kirin said negotiations with MEHL were delayed and that the Myanmar company “has been uncooperative.” A response from Myanmar Brewery was not immediately available. Kirin moved relatively quickly to withdraw from the venture after Myanmar’s military seized power from its elected government on Feb. 1.