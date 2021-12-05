Germany: incoming minister advises against Christmas travel

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s incoming transport minister is advising people against traveling over Christmas as the country tries to stem a wave of coronavirus infections. Federal and state leaders on Thursday announced tough new restrictions that largely target unvaccinated people, preventing them from entering nonessential stores, restaurants, sports and cultural venues. In a longer-term move, parliament will consider a general vaccine mandate. Volker Wissing, whose party has designated him as transport minister in the incoming government, said in a Sunday newspaper interview that “in the current situation, it seems more sensible to spend Christmas in a small group at home and not to plan big trips across the country.” The new government is expected to take office on Wednesday.