Gambia President Barrow wins re-election in post-Jammeh vote

By ABDOULIE JOHN

Associated Press

BANJUL, Gambia (AP) — Gambia’s President Adama Barrow has secured his re-election with a comfortable margin over his opposition in a vote that set the bar for a new chapter in the small West African nation’s democracy. Barrow won about 53% of the vote, according to results of the Dec. 4 election from the Independent Election Commission announced Sunday. He readily beat out his main contender Ousainou Darboe of the United Democratic Party who received about 28%. This was the country’s first presidential election in decades that did not include former dictator Yahya Jammeh, who lives in exile in Equatorial Guinea after losing the 2016 election and refusing to accept defeat.