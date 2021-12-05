Belarus alleges airspace violation; Ukraine calls claim fake

By YURAS KARMANAU

Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Belarus has protested what it said was a Ukrainian helicopter’s intrusion into its airspace amid rising tensions between the two neighbors. Urkraine’s Border Service, however, has rejected the claim as false. The Belarusian Defense Ministry said Sunday that it summoned a Ukrainian military attache to lodge a formal protest over a Ukrainian military helicopter reportedly flying 1 kilometer (0.6 miles) over Belarus on Saturday. The relations between Ukraine and Belarus have increasingly worsened at a time when tensions are high over Ukrainian and Western fears that Russia could invade Ukraine, possibly even through Belarus.