3 feared dead as Myanmar army truck runs down protesters

BANGKOK (AP) — Witnesses in Yangon say an army vehicle barreled into a peaceful march of anti-government protesters in military-ruled Myanmar’s biggest city, reportedly killing at least three people. Sunday’s march was one of at least three held in Yangon, and similar rallies were reported in other parts of the country a day ahead of an expected verdict in the first of about a dozen criminal cases against civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who was toppled in a February military takeover. A video posted on social media showed a speeding small army truck heading into the marchers from behind. A witness told AP the protesters had been on his street for just two minutes when the military truck hit them.