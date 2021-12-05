2nd party approves deal for Scholz’s new German government

By GEIR MOULSON

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s pro-business Free Democrats have approved a deal to form a new government with two center-left parties. Sunday’s decision moves Chancellor-designate Olaf Scholz a step closer to taking office as the country’s new leader this week. The Free Democrats reached an agreement last month to form a coalition with Scholz’s Social Democrats and the environmentalist Greens, effectively crossing the aisle to ally with the two parties. Delegates at a party convention voted 535 to 37 to approve the agreement Sunday, with eight abstentions. Only one more hurdle remains before parliament can elect Scholz on Wednesday. That is the result of a ballot of the Greens’ membership, which is expected on Monday.