Scenes from Week 1 of Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex-abuse trial

By TOM HAYS

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The first week of the sex-abuse trial of Ghislaine Maxwell saw the first of her four main accusers taking the witness stand to give emotional testimony accusing the British socialite of coaxing her into sexual encounters with financier Jeffrey Epstein. The jury at the federal trial in Manhattan also heard from former employees who offered an inside look at a lavish lifestyle she shared with Maxwell. She was his girlfriend when he allegedly abused underage victims. With week one down, the trial is expected to last about five more.