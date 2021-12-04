Skip to Content
Parents captured after son charged in Oxford school shooting

By COREY WILLIAMS and ED WHITE
Associated Press

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A sheriff’s office in Michigan says the parents of a teen accused of killing four students in a shooting at a high school have been caught early Saturday. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says James and Jennifer Crumbley were taken into custody in Detroit. A business owner located a vehicle late Friday that officials said was tied to the couple. The Crumbleys were captured nearby and were expected to be booked into the Oakland County Jail. A prosecutor has charged the parents with involuntary manslaughter. The prosecutor accused the couple of buying a gun on Black Friday and making it available to Ethan Crumbley. The teen is accused of opening fire inside Oxford High School, killing four people and injuring seven others.

Associated Press

