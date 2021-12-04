Merkel makes final appeal to Germans to get vaccinated

BERLIN (AP) — Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel has made what is likely her final appeal before leaving office next week for Germans to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Merkel gave what is expected to be her last weekly video message two days after federal and state leaders decided on a series of measures meant to break a wave of coronavirus infections. The measures include excluding unvaccinated people from nonessential stores, restaurants and sports and cultural venues. The national disease control center on Saturday reported 64,510 new daily cases and 378 COVID-19 deaths. In her video message, Merkel called the deaths “so bitter because it is avoidable.”