Gambians vote in 1st post-Jammeh presidential election

By ABDOULIE JOHN and CARLEY PETESCH

Associated Press

BANJUL, Gambia (AP) — Lines of voters are forming outside polling stations in Gambia’s capital as the nation holds a presidential election. The election on Saturday is the first in decades without former dictator Yahya Jammeh as a candidate. Nearly 1 million voters were expected to drop marbles into one of six ballot bins, each adorned with the face and name of a candidate. They include incumbent President Adama Barrow, who defeated Jammeh in 2016 while running as the candidate for an opposition coalition. While the election that removed Jammeh from power after 22 years saw Gambians go from fear to elation, many are still not satisfied with the progress the nation has made.