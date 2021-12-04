COVID outbreak on cruise ship approaching New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Officials say 10 people aboard a Norwegian Cruise Line ship approaching New Orleans have tested positive for COVID-19. The Louisiana Department of Health said in a news release that the Norwegian Breakaway had departed New Orleans on Nov. 28 and is due to return this weekend. Over the past week, the ship made stops in Belize, Honduras and Mexico. More than 3,200 people are on board the ship. Prior to disembarking in New Orleans, each person on board will be tested for the coronavirus. Anyone who tests positive will either go directly home or self-isolate in accommodations provided by the cruise line.