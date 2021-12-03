Virginia House recount resumes; could affirm GOP majority

By BEN FINLEY

Associated Press

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Election officials in Virginia have resumed their painstaking recount of votes in one of two unresolved races that will settle whether Virginia Republicans have reclaimed the majority in the House of Delegates. Elections officials in Virginia Beach continued on Friday with the secondary counting of ballots requested by Democratic Del. Alex Askew. The freshman delegate went into the recount trailing Republican Karen Greenhalgh by just 127 votes out of about 28,000 counted in the 85th House District. Election officials hope to finish the recount in time for a 10 a.m. court hearing where a three-judge panel is expected to declare a winner.