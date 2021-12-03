Trial begins for man who claimed panhandler killed wife

BALTIMORE (AP) — A trial has begun for a man accused of killing his wife and blaming her death on a Baltimore panhandler. Keith Smith told police that his wife, Jacquelyn, was trying to give money to a panhandler when she was robbed and fatally stabbed in 2018. But The Baltimore Sun reports that Assistant State’s Attorney Shaundria Hanna told a jury Thursday that as Smith repeated his story “inconsistencies became apparent.” Prosecutors began presenting their case Thursday. Smith is charged with first-degree murder and weapons offenses. Smith’s defense attorney Natalie Finegar told jurors that inconsistencies don’t prove he killed his wife.