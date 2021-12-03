Study: New German govt’s plans fall short of climate goal

BERLIN (AP) — A research institute’s analysis has concluded the incoming German government’s plans for curbing greenhouse gas emissions are insufficient to put Germany on course to meet the goals of the 2015 Paris climate accord. The German Institute for Economic Research study released Friday was conducted by leading economists and commissioned by 140 civil society organizations, from trade unions to religious organizations. They found that while the new center-left government’s proposals for reducing greenhouse gases are the country’s most ambitious yet, they fall short in all sectors. A three-party coalition government of the Social Democrats, the Greens and the Free Democrats is expected to take office next week, with Chancellor Angela Merkel stepping down after 16 years.