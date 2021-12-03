Report on Seattle mayor’s missing texts yet to materialize

SEATTLE (AP) — A completed report on Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan’s missing text messages from a period during last year’s racial justice protests has yet to appear as Durkan prepares to leave office. The Seattle Times reports it’s been more than a year since the city attorney’s office hired a private contractor to analyze the issue, and over five months since the office said it aimed to share the contractor’s completed report. The Crypsis Group has continued to bill the city for its work and had been paid $407,000 as of Nov. 29. The city attorney’s office couldn’t say this week when the report would be available or what is taking so long.