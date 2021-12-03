New Kenny G doc explores his massive success and criticism

By GARY GERARD HAMILTON

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Kenny Gorelick, known to millions as Kenny G, has been one of the most beloved — and hated — figures in music throughout the last three decades. But the music superstar has ignored his critics and remained largely unbothered. Kenny G’s unconventional journey to the top has been explored in the new HBO documentary “Listening to Kenny G.” In addition to the criticism, the film explores being discovered by legendary music exec. Clive Davis, and the massive success of hit songs like “Silhouette,” “Songbird and “Sentimental.” Kenny G will also release a new album called “New Standards” on Friday.