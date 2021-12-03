Kosovo man charged with joining extremist group in Syria

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Prosecutors have brought terror charges against an ethnic Albanian man from Kosovo who allegedly joined an extremist group in Syria and brought his family there. The prosecutor’s office in Kosovo said Friday that the suspect joined the Jabhat al-Nusra group along his son. Authorities allege he participated in attacks in Syria. A statement from prosecutors says the man returned to Kosovo in April 2013 to bring to his wife, two daughters and a daughter-in-law to Syria. He allegedly rejoined his son and the al-Nusra group and was eventually handed over to Syrian forces. Kosovo repatriated 110 of its citizens from Syria two years ago. Many have been charged with terrorism-related offensives