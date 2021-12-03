Iconic sheer trail at Zion National Park to require permits

By LINDSAY WHITEHURST

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Zion National Park in Utah will soon require reservations to hike a famed trail perched on the edge of a red-rock cliff. Park officials announced Friday that people who want to hike the narrow Angels Landing hike will need permits provided through a lottery system starting April 1. Zion Superintendent Jeff Bradybaugh says the lottery will be fairer to visitors and reduce trail crowding. Hikers regularly fall and die from the trail edged by a sheer cliff. The number of people visiting Zion has grown rapidly in recent years. The Angels Landing trail is one of the park’s most sought-after destinations.