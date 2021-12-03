Belgium tightens virus rules again as hospitals suffer

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium’s prime minister says the country must tighten its coronavirus restrictions again as a surge in cases weighs heavily on health services. Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said Friday that 40% of Belgium’s intensive care beds are currently filled by COVID-19 patients and “ there are too many people who are not getting the treatment they need in hospital.” It’s the third week in a row that De Croo’s government ramped up restrictions. It says attendance at indoor events will be capped at 200 people, and kindergartens and primary schools will close for the holiday season a week early, on Dec. 20. Children ages 6 and up must must wear masks.