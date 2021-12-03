Belgian zoo says its 2 very runny-nosed hippos have COVID-19

BRUSSELS (AP) — A Belgian zoo says that a pair of hippopotamuses in its care have been placed in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19. Antwerp Zoo’s two hippos – Imani and Hermien – were confirmed Friday to have contracted the disease. It’s possibly the first time ever such animals have caught it, and it’s unclear how it happened. The two have been put into isolation. Both are doing well, apart from exceptionally runny noses. Keepers have tightened virus restrictions around the zoo. Antwerp Zoo vet Francis Vercammen says that “to my knowledge, it’s the first recorded contamination among this species.”