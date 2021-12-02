‘We just feel it’: Racism plagues US military academies

By AARON MORRISON, HELEN WIEFFERING and NOREEN NASIR

Associated Press

The nation’s military academies provide a key pipeline into the leadership of the armed services and, for the better part of the last decade, they have welcomed more racially diverse students each year. But beyond blanket anti-discrimination policies, these federally funded institutions volunteer little about how they screen for extremist or hateful behavior, or address the racial slights that some graduates of color say they faced daily. Some graduates of color who endured what they viewed as a hostile environment are left questioning the military maxim that all service members wearing the same uniform are equal.