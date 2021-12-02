UN says Islamic State committed war crimes at Iraqi prison

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The head of a U.N. team investigating atrocities in Iraq says Islamic State extremists committed crimes against humanity and war crimes at a prison in Mosul in June 2014 where at least 1,000 predominantly Shiite Muslim prisoners were systematically killed. Christian Ritscher told the U.N. Security Council Thursday that evidence collected from mass graves containing the remains of victims of executions carried out at Badush Central Prison and from survivors shows detailed preparations of the attack by senior Islamic State members followed by an assault. He said prisoners who were captured were separated based on religion.