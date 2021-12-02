UN General Assembly urged to investigate Yemen atrocities

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — More than 60 organizations are urging the U.N. General Assembly to establish an investigative body to gather and preserve evidence of serious human rights violations during Yemen’s seven-year conflict – including possible war crimes and crimes against humanity. The organizations, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, said Thursday the task is urgent, particularly after the U.N. Human Rights Council voted in October to shut down its investigation into atrocities in Yemen. Its experts had reported that potential war crimes have been committed by all sides. Yemen has been convulsed by civil war since 2014.