Suspect killed in Utah parking lot shootout, 2 cops wounded

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (AP) — Utah police say a man wanted by police was fatally shot and two officers were wounded in a shootout in a suburban Salt Lake City convenience store parking lot. West Valley City police say Anei Joker was wanted in a robbery and rape investigation. Officers found him Wednesday night with a baby inside the vehicle. Police say Joker refused to leave the vehicle initially but released the baby. Officials say he later left the vehicle and opened fire. Police say a West Valley City detective was in stable condition after undergoing surgery and a Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake officer was treated at a hospital and released.