Puerto Rico mayor pleads guilty in federal corruption case

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Federal officials say a mayor in Puerto Rico accused of awarding 50 contracts worth nearly $10 million to an asphalt company has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bribery and receive kickbacks. Félix Delgado served as mayor of the north coastal town of Cataño and resigned on Tuesday. He is scheduled to be sentenced in March 2022 as part of a deal with authorities and faces up to five years in prison. U.S. Attorney Stephen Muldrow said Thursday that officials have confiscated five luxury watches and more than $100,000 in cash as part of the case. He added that a federal grand jury indicted the company owner.