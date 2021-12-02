In Denmark, a snow storm means people overnight in an IKEA

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — In northern Denmark, six stranded customers and about two dozen employees spent the night in a IKEA furniture store, sleeping in the beds that are usually on show. A snowstorm that brought up to 30 centimeters (12 inches) of snow meant that customers and employees were unable to leave when the department store in Aalborg closed on Wednesday evening. They spent the evening watching television and eating, before sleeping in beds in the showroom. The local store manager was quoted as saying that people could “pick the exact bed they always have wanted to try.” .