Fuel in tap water alarms Pearl Harbor military families

By AUDREY McAVOY

Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) — Hundreds of military families living near Pearl Harbor have complained of stomach pain, nausea and other health ailments amid concerns the Navy’s water system may have been contaminated by a fuel leak. The problems are afflicting one of the most important Navy bases in the world, which is home to submarines, ships and the commander of U.S. forces in the Indo-Pacific region. The issues may even threaten one of Honolulu’s most important aquifers and water sources. The Hawaii Department of Health said this week that a sample of Navy tap water from an elementary school had tested positive for petroleum product.