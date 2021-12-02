Energy secretary: Offshore wind brings ‘gust’ of job growth

By JENNIFER McDERMOTT

Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said Thursday that the administration’s goal for offshore wind and the projects being developed now represent a “gust of job growth throughout the country.” Granholm visited a new offshore wind manufacturing hub in Providence to talk about the Biden administration’s plan to deploy 30 gigawatts of offshore wind energy by 2030 and to promote the investments in the $1 trillion infrastructure deal. Orsted and the utility Eversource are constructing a building for the fabrication and assembly of large, advanced components for turbine foundations at the Port of Providence.