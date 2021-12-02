Election workers sue conservative site over fraud claims

By KATE BRUMBACK

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Two Georgia election workers have filed a defamation lawsuit against a conservative website. The lawsuit filed Thursday accuses The Gateway Pundit of publishing and spreading false stories saying Fulton County election workers Ruby Freeman and Wandrea “Shaye” Moss engaged in ballot fraud during the 2020 general election. It names the website as well as its owner Jim Hoft and his brother Joe Hoft, a contributor. Among other things, the lawsuit says the website and the Hofts conducted a “campaign of lies” that led to online and in-person harassment against the two women. The Gateway Pundit and the Hofts could not immediately be reached for comment.