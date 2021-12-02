Deal reached to reduce Yellowstone’s bison herd by 600-900

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — As many as 900 bison from Yellowstone National Park could be shot by hunters, sent to slaughter or placed in quarantine this winter in a program that seeks to prevent the animals from spreading a disease to cattle. Federal, tribal and state officials agreed Wednesday that an additional 200 bison could be captured or hunted in late winter if conditions allow. Bison routinely leave Yellowstone and head north into Montana each winter, raising concerns that the animals could spread brucellosis to cattle. The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports there are no documented cases of bison spreading brucellosis to livestock in the wild. Yellowstone currently has around 5,500 bison.