Court hears debate over accused synagogue shooter’s words

By MARK SCOLFORO

Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Pittsburgh synagogue massacre defendant’s statements at the scene and at a hospital should be allowed at trial because concerns about public safety were a valid reason to question him even after he’d asked for an attorney. U.S. District Judge Donetta Ambrose is considering whether to grant Robert Bowers’ request to suppress statements made after he had been shot and was being treated. His lawyers say Bowers’ repeated assertion of his rights to remain silent and to confer with a lawyer should mean his statements can’t be used against him. Bowers is accused of killing 11 in October 2018 in what is the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history.