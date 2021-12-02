China, US tussle over Biden’s ‘Summit for Democracy’

By KEN MORITSUGU

Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — China and the United States are tussling over President Joe Biden’s upcoming democracy summit, which the ruling Communist Party sees as a challenge to its authoritarian ways. A senior Chinese official told the foreign media in Beijing on Thursday that the summit divides countries and points fingers at others. The White House pushed back, saying the purpose of next week’s summit is to stand up for democracy around the world. Chinese officials have highlighted failings in American democracy and say their system works in the interest of its people. The Communist Party plans to issue a report Saturday titled “China: Democracy that Works.”