Biden to attend Kennedy Center Honors, resuming tradition

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will be in the house for the Kennedy Center Honors on Sunday. Biden and his wife, Jill, plan to attend the star-studded extravaganza celebrating five artists. The artists are Motown Records creator Berry Gordy, “Saturday Night Live” mastermind Lorne Michaels, actress-singer Bette Midler, opera singer Justino Diaz and folk music legend Joni Mitchell. President Donald Trump never attended the event. Some of the artists who were recognized during Trump’s first year in office in 2017 threatened to boycott if he participated. Biden also plans a White House reception for the honorees on Sunday.