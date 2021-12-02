Biden launching winter COVID-19 booster, testing campaign

By ZEKE MILLER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to kick off a more urgent campaign for Americans to get COVID-19 booster shots. Biden is unveiling a winter plan to combat the coronavirus and its new omicron variant with enhanced availability of shots and vaccines but without major new restrictions. Biden is set to require private insurers to cover the cost of at-home COVID-19 tests and to tighten testing requirements for people entering the U.S. regardless of their vaccination status. As some other nations close their borders or reimpose lockdowns, Biden is not moving to impose additional restrictions beyond recommending that Americans wear masks indoors in public settings.