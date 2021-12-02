Australian opposition promises deeper emission reductions

By ROD McGUIRK

Associated Press

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s opposition leader says the nation would set a more ambitious target of reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by 43% by the end of the decade if the government changes at elections early next year. Center-left Labor Party leader Anthony Albanese on Friday set climate policy as a battle line at elections expected to be held between March and May. Prime Minister Scott Morrison was widely criticized at a U.N. climate summit in Scotland last month over his conservative government’s target of reducing Australia’s emissions by only 26% to 28% below 2005 levels by 2030. Morrison says Labor’s target would increase electricity prices and cost jobs.