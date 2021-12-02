Armed man outside UN prompts standoff, lockdown

NEW YORK (AP) — United Nations headquarters in New York City was locked down for several hours after a man was seen pacing nearby with what police said appeared to be a shotgun. A police spokesperson said hostage negotiators were speaking with the man, who appeared to be in his 60s. They hoped to resolve the situation peacefully. Police said the man was first spotted around 10:30 a.m. on the east side of 42nd Street and 1st Avenue, just outside the U.N.’s Manhattan headquarters. People inside U.N. headquarters were told to shelter in place.