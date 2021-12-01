Volcanic lava threatens church, more homes on La Palma

By EMILIO MORENATTI

Associated Press

LOS LLANOS DE ARIDANE, Canary Islands (AP) — A fresh river of lava from the volcano on Spain’s La Palma island is threatening to engulf a parish church that has so far survived the eruption. The volcanic eruption on one of the Canary Islands in the Atlantic Ocean is showing no signs of relenting despite being in its tenth week. The nearest lava flow to the church has slowed since it started last weekend but it is still only 1 kilometer (0.6 miles) from the church in Los Llanos de Aridane. Molten rock from the Sept. 19 eruption has consumed over 1,500 buildings on La Palma and covered over 1,130 hectares (2,800 acres). A cemetery has been completely covered, burying for a second time the remains of 3,000 people.