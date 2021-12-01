Ugandan soldiers enter Congo to fight extremist ADF rebels

By RODNEY MUHUMUZA

Associated Press

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Uganda deployed foot soldiers inside Congolese territory, intensifying a military assault against rebels accused of attacking civilians in Congo and Uganda, according to a Ugandan military official. Ugandan military spokeswoman Brig. Flavia Byekwaso said that Ugandan infantry troops crossed the border into eastern Congo Wednesday, the day after Uganda launched artillery and airstrikes on bases believed to be occupied by members of the Allied Democratic Forces, or ADF. She did not say how many Ugandan soldiers went into Congo. Uganda is fighting the rebels with the blessing of Congolese authorities. The ongoing assault on the ADF has been described by Uganda as a joint effort with Congo.