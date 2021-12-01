Smollett defense set to cross-examine star state witness

By DON BABWIN and SARA BURNETT

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Jussie Smollett’s legal team will seek to dent the credibility of a star state witness who testified about how he said the former “Empire” actor recruited him and his brother to stage a racist, homophobic attack on Smollett. But casting doubts on the testimony of Abimbola Osundairo as the defense begins cross-examining the aspiring actor on Thursday won’t be easy. Much of what he told jurors from the stand on Wednesday appears to be corroborated by video and other evidence. Osundairo testified that Smollett instructed Osundairo and his brother in advance on how they should carry out the Jan. 29, 2019, hoax, telling Osundairo to deliver light punches and even to rub his knuckles hard on Smollett’s head.