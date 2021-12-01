Nigeria detects first case of omicron variant from October

By CHINEDU ASADU

Associated Press

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria has detected the first case of the omicron coronavirus variant in a sample collected in October, long before South Africa alerted the world about the variant last week, the country’s national public health institute said. The Nigeria Center for Disease Control said genomic sequencing of positive cases from incoming travelers identified two cases of the omicron variant among travelers from South Africa that arrived last week. Nigeria CDC director-general Dr. Ifedayo Adetifa says retrospective sequencing of the previously confirmed cases among travelers to Nigeria also identified the variant among a sample collected in October.