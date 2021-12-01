Key accuser at Ghislaine Maxwell trial resumes testimony

NEW YORK (AP) — A key accuser against British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell returned to the witness stand to face-cross examination about allegations Maxwell helped financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse her when she was a teen. The woman is the first of four alleged victims expected to testify at Maxwell’s New York City trial. The 59-year-old Maxwell pleaded not guilty to charges that prosecutors say show that she and Epstein were “partners in crime.” The defense has countered by claiming she’s being made a scapegoat for Epstein.