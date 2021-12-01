Jury seated, openings next in Josh Duggar’s child porn trial

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Opening statements were scheduled for Wednesday in the federal trial for former reality TV star Josh Duggar, who faces child pornography charges. Duggar, who appeared in TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting,” was charged in April with two counts of downloading and possessing child pornography. Duggar faces up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000 on each count if convicted. He has pleaded not guilty in the case and his attorneys have said they plan to defend his case “aggressively and thoroughly.” Duggar’s trial in Fayetteville, Arkansas, begins as his father, Jim Bob Duggar, is running in a special election for a vacant state Senate seat in northwest Arkansas.