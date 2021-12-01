Hundreds of NYC jailers face suspension over vaccine mandate

By MICHELLE L. PRICE and MICHAEL R. SISAK

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s troubled jail system is facing the suspension of potentially hundreds of corrections officers for failing to meet a Tuesday deadline to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The city’s Department of Correction reported 77% of its staff had gotten at least one vaccine dose as of 5 p.m. Monday. The city’s municipal workforce, including teachers and police officers, were required to get the vaccine but the deadline for jail workers was delayed a month because of existing staffing shortages. Mayor Bill de Blasio issued an emergency executive order Monday designed to beef up jail staffing by authorizing a switch to 12-hour shifts from the normal 8-hour tours.